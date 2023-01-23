Photos Showing Large Number Of Supporters At The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Rally In Kano State

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council took the Labour Party campaign rally to another stage yesterday as they held a mega rally in Kano State at the Kano Pillars Stadium as scheduled since flagging off their Northern campaign rally few days ago.

The Labour Party kicked off their campaign rally in Northern region of the country few days ago at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna State, after which they headed to the Southern part of the State to meet with the good people of the State at the Kafanchan Township Stadium.

The big event yesterday was such an eventful one which witnessed a large number of supporters and mammoth of crowd who turned out massively to profess their love for the Obi-Datti candidacy as well as show their love in their mandate.

Peter Gregory Obi alongside his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed were received with open arms and as such given warm reception from the good people of the State who were seen chanting their names.

As tradition demands, Peter Obi addressed the large crowd of supporters in attendance with some promises made to them as blueprint to what they have in stock for Nigerians if elected into office come February 25.

Some of the other picture from the big event could be seen below:

