Photos: Senator Kashim Shettima Receives Emir Of Hadeija, Alh. Abubakar Adamu Maje In Abuja.

The Emir of Hadeija who also happens to be the Chairman of Jigawa State Traditional Council, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Maje along with some of his cabinet members pay a courtesy visit to the Vice President of the Federal Republic, Senator Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Upon arrival, the Emir of Hadeija, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Maje was received by Senator Kashim Shettima in Abuja, Nigeria.

Credit: Senator Kashim Shettima Via Facebook.

