Photos: Senator Kashim Shettima Receives Emir Of Hadeija, Alh. Abubakar Adamu Maje In Abuja.

On 5th July, 2023 the former Governor of Borno State and also the current Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima received the Emir of Hadeija who also happens to be the Chairman of Jigawa State Traditional Council, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Maje at the Presidential Villa in State House, Abuja, Nigeria.

The Emir of Hadeija who also happens to be the Chairman of Jigawa State Traditional Council, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Maje along with some of his cabinet members pay a courtesy visit to the Vice President of the Federal Republic, Senator Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Upon arrival, the Emir of Hadeija, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Maje was received by Senator Kashim Shettima in Abuja, Nigeria.

During his speech, the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima appreciates and acknowledges the Emir of Hadeija, Alhaji Abubakar Adamu Maje for his visit to the State House.

Credit: Senator Kashim Shettima Via Facebook.

