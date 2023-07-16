Photos: Senator Kashim Shettima Pays A Condolence Visit To Emir Of Bichi, Alh. Nasiru Ado In Kano.

On 16th July, 2023 the former Governor of Borno State and also the current Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero to commiserate with him and the Family of Late, Alhaji Imam Galadanci over the death of Late, Alhaji Imam Galadanci at his Palace in Bichi Local Government Area, Kano State, Nigeria.

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima was accompanied by the Governor of Kano State, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf and some of the senior staff of the Kano State Government to pay a condolence visit to the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero over the death of Late, Alhaji Imam Galadanci at his Palace in Kano State.

During his speech, the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima prayed that may Almighty God forgive the shortcomings of Late, Alhaji Imam Galadanci and grant him Aljannah Firdausi.

Source: Ikiriamatu Suleman Mustapha Via Facebook.

Mammanbala2020 (

)