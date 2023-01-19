NEWS

Photos: Reactions As Peter Obi Hosts Mammoth Crowd In Niger State Campaign

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 364 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 2023 general election is fast approaching with great pace and momentum, as political parties work hard to make sure they cover the states in the country. Just a few hours after the Kaduna rally, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi hosted large crowds in Mina the capital City of Niger State. 

The citizens of the State were delighted to welcome the former Anambra State governor from his landing spot to the town hall meeting he hosted for the women alongside his wife. While speaking during the town hall meeting, he told the women that they are crucial and very important in his government. 

From the town hall meeting, he went straight to the palace of the Emir of Mina, where he laid down his plans for Niger State and Nigeria as a whole. Moving to the campaign ground, the citizens of Niger also turned up in support of the former Anambra State governor. 

Here are how Nigerians reacted to his visit to one of the biggest Cities in the country.

Marayanatha (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 364 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Was Sitting Down For APC Campaign And They Threw Either Bomb Or Dynamite In Front Of Me – Victim narrates

6 mins ago

Todays Headlines:Sowore Mocks Tinubu For Sleeping In Meeting;My Political Career Still Alive—Nnamani

14 mins ago

Photos and Videos as Supporters Flood Kafancha, Kaduna State, to rally for Obi/Datti in style

22 mins ago

PDP Reacts To Alleged Endorsement Of APC Guber Candidate By Katsina Emir

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button