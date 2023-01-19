Photos: Reactions As Peter Obi Hosts Mammoth Crowd In Niger State Campaign

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 2023 general election is fast approaching with great pace and momentum, as political parties work hard to make sure they cover the states in the country. Just a few hours after the Kaduna rally, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi hosted large crowds in Mina the capital City of Niger State.

The citizens of the State were delighted to welcome the former Anambra State governor from his landing spot to the town hall meeting he hosted for the women alongside his wife. While speaking during the town hall meeting, he told the women that they are crucial and very important in his government.

From the town hall meeting, he went straight to the palace of the Emir of Mina, where he laid down his plans for Niger State and Nigeria as a whole. Moving to the campaign ground, the citizens of Niger also turned up in support of the former Anambra State governor.

Here are how Nigerians reacted to his visit to one of the biggest Cities in the country.

