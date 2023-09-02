NEWS

Photos: Reactions After Lagos State Takes New Steps To Protect Railway Tracks From Thieves

Jubril Gawat, the senior special adviser on Media to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stirred reactions on social media after taking to his official social media page, X account, formerly known as Twitter to post pictures of the newly constructed railway tracks and what Lagos State did to it to protect the railway tracks from thieves.

Jubril Gawat used emojis to show that Lagos State connected electricity with the railway tracks to protect it from thieves. Danger Electrocution is boldly written on the railway track for people to avoid touching it.

Kindly read his full post in the screenshot below:

His social media post has stirred mixed reactions among the random social media users.

Kindly read in the screenshot below, some reactions from Nigerians who commented on his post:

What is your opinion on this matter? You are free to drop comments in the box below and share the post for others to read.

