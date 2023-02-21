NEWS

Photos: President Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Travelling To Ethiopia For AU Summit

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 mins ago
0 311 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria on Monday, 20th of February 2023, after his flying to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia for the 36th African Union summit some days ago. The summit which saw the attendance of African leaders was held from the 18th to 19th of February.

Photo: African leaders at the summit in Ethiopia.

The African leaders, during the opening ceremony of the summit, elected The President of the Union of Comoros H.E Azali Assoumani as the Chairperson of the union. The summit encompassed discussions about economy growth, security and other important factors essential for the growth and stability of Africa.

Sharing the photos of Buhari arriving back in Nigeria after the summit, the Special Assistant on Digital Communications to President Buhari, Bashir Ahmad wrote: “President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a successfully participation in the 36th African Union Summit, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.”

Photo: President Muhammadu Buhari arriving Nigeria.

Eltosdelights (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 mins ago
0 311 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Election: Reactions As Residents Show Off The Cash Gift They Allegedly Received In Ogun State

3 mins ago

What Former South African President Demanded From INEC After Visiting Nigeria Few Days To Election

11 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: By 6pm Tinubu’s Victory Will Be Done, Dusted—APC, I Have No Plan To Join APC—Wike

28 mins ago

Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar Meets With The Former President Of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button