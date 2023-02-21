Photos: President Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Travelling To Ethiopia For AU Summit

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria on Monday, 20th of February 2023, after his flying to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia for the 36th African Union summit some days ago. The summit which saw the attendance of African leaders was held from the 18th to 19th of February.

Photo: African leaders at the summit in Ethiopia.

The African leaders, during the opening ceremony of the summit, elected The President of the Union of Comoros H.E Azali Assoumani as the Chairperson of the union. The summit encompassed discussions about economy growth, security and other important factors essential for the growth and stability of Africa.

Sharing the photos of Buhari arriving back in Nigeria after the summit, the Special Assistant on Digital Communications to President Buhari, Bashir Ahmad wrote: “President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a successfully participation in the 36th African Union Summit, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.”

Photo: President Muhammadu Buhari arriving Nigeria.

