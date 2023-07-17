PHOTOS: President Bola Tinubu Arrives In Abuja After AU Meeting

President Tibunu left Nairobi on Monday after meeting with other continental leaders the previous weekend.

The president of the AU warned on Sunday that as long as Africans continued to suffer in agony, Africa could not achieve integration and wealth.

He emphasized the strength and unity of Africa while categorically rejecting the idea of a fresh race for the continent.

The President was elected as the new Chairman of the regional organization at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in Guinea-Bissau one week earlier.

Tinubu vowed to take on the duties of the position and oversee an inclusive leadership of the regional organization.

Two days after leaving Abuja on Saturday, the President returned to Nigeria from Kenya.

Source: Channels Television

