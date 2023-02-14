PHOTOS: Peter Obi Receives Enthusiastic Welcome from Thousands in Nnewi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP), stormed the city of Nnewi in Anambra State on Tuesday to garner support in advance of the elections on February 25.

During the visit, Obi, who was greeted by a large number of supporters, promised to make it easier for businesses if he was elected President of Nigeria.

The former governor of Anambra State observed that the commercial and industrial city of Nnewi has continued to support Nigeria’s economic expansion.

I went to the commercial and industrial city of Nnewi earlier today. As a political and business leader, I will create an environment that is favorable to businesses because Nnewi has continued to contribute to the development of the Nigerian economy. -PO

Peter Obi also paid a visit to the Obi of Otolo and Igwe of Nnewi Kingdom, Igwe Dr. Kenneth Onyeneke Orizu III, as part of the visit.

Why I Always Take My Campaigns to Market Places In the meantime, Naija reported that Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, has explained why he always takes his campaigns for the presidency in 2023 to the market.

He said that the markets are the place where his plan to move Nigeria from consumption to production and meet the people who are important to achieving his goal is reinforced.

Obi believes that the roots are functional markets, and by visiting them, he can learn about the issues faced by traders, businesspeople, industrialists, and agriculturalists and promise them a better time.

According to Naija , he made this statement on Monday night during an interview with Channels TV.

