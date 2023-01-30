Photos: Peter Obi & Datti Ahmed Arrive In Jigawa State For Their Campaign Flag Off

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, on Monday arrived Jigawa State for their presidential campaign flag off in the state. They were welcomed by the members of the Labour Party in Jigawa State.

Below are some pictures of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti baba Ahmed;

It can be recalled that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter obi and his running mate, Datti Ahmed, on Saturday, took their Presidential campaign rally to Maiduguri, Borno state, where they met with the people of Borno State, as he spoke with them about his plans for Borno State and Nigeria as a whole. They were welcomed by a large number of his supporters who were happy to have them in their midst.

However, today, they would be campaigning in Jigawa State.

