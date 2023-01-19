PHOTOS: Peter Obi and His Running Mate, Yusuf Datti, Arrive In Niger In A Helicopter

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

A popular social media blog with the handle Peter Obi The Rock Movement recently shared a few images to Facebook that delighted a lot of friends and followers. The pictures show Mr. Peter, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, and Yusuf Datti Ahmed, his running mate, as they arrive in Niger State by helicopter in preparation for the Labour Party’s presidential rally.

In addition, they included a description with the photographs, writing, “#POInNiger, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and I arrived Minna for the Niger Rally.”

Many viewers were astounded by what he said and responded to the post vehemently, while others offered their ideas and comments on what they observed.

Since joining the Labour Party’s presidential primary field, Peter Obi has gained a large following on social media, and that number continues to grow everyday.

