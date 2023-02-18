Photos Of Yusuf Datti As He Joins The Obi/Datti Million Man March In Abuja

Supporters of the Obi-Datti movement held several rallies (million man march) across the country on Saturday in different states and Local Government Areas. They held rallies in Lagos in the South West and also held rallies in Borno State in the North East region of Nigeria.

During their walk in the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), they were met and joined by the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti. Photos of Yusuf Datti as he storms the streets of Abuja with supporters of the Labour Party has stirred dozens of mixed reactions on social media.

He reportedly joined the rally near the National Stadium in Abuja and moved down with them to the city gate where they ended the walk.

Below are some photos of Yusuf Datti as he joins Obi/Datti supporters for their rally.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi took his campaigns to Lagos State where he was met by a large crowd at the Trade Fair.

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Content created and supplied by: Divineword (via 50minds

News )

#Photos #Yusuf #Datti #Joins #ObiDatti #Million #Man #March #AbujaPhotos Of Yusuf Datti As He Joins The Obi/Datti Million Man March In Abuja Publish on 2023-02-18 17:50:10