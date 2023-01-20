NEWS

Photos Of The Moment A Physically Challenged Obidient Brought Gifts For Peter Obi In Jos Rally

16 hours ago
A physically challenged man who is reportedly a supporter of Peter Obi had melted hearts on social media, after he worked hard to gain attention in the Jos rally by presenting gifts to to the former Anambra Governor and his running mate.

Peter Obi had stormed Jos, the capital of Plateau state to carry out his presidential campaign rally, seek for votes and support from the people.

Sharing an update from the event that was greeted with mammoth crowd of Obedients, a popular handle on Twitter known as Peter Obi Media Arm ( POMA ) released photos, including that of the male supporter as he presented his gifts.

According to POMA who were present to witness the event, it was revealed that the man had brought his gifts before Peter Obi and his vice could start their speech in the rally.

It was also stated the man had always wished to see the labour party presidential candidate and offer him the gift. He also called on Nigerians to join the movement.

