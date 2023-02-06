Photos Of The Large Crowd That Attended The APC Presidential Rally In Katsina State Surfaces Online.

Bashir Ahmad, a well-known social media figure and the president of Nigeria’s media team, recently posted a few pictures on his official Twitter account. As shown in the pictures, a sizable audience attended the APC Presidential rally in Katsina State and turned out in big numbers to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate. In just a few hours after being posted, the photographs had received over a thousand likes and comments from friends and followers.

Bashir Ahmad always included a written description with the images, saying, “At the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Rally today in Katsina State, President @MBuhari took part. #TinubuInKatsina”

The responses from those who witnessed this were overwhelmingly positive; many praised Bola Ahmed Tinubu for drawing sizable crowds over the majority of his campaigns, while others shared their thoughts and opinions on what they seen.

