Photos of Republic of Benin president with President Tinubu at his residence in Abuja on Friday.

After visiting nigeria on a courtesy visit, nigerian president asiwaju bola ahmed tinubu welcomed benin president professor patrice talon at his home in abuja on friday. Professor patrice talon of the republic of benin met president asiwaju bola ahmed tinubu at his abuja home on friday, according to daddy d. o. “president of the republic of benin prof patrice talon on a courtesy visit to president bola ahmed tinubu at his home on friday evening,” he tweeted.

This tweet from daddy d. o involving photos of the republic of benin president and president asiwaju bola ahmed tinubu at his abuja home has sparked outrage among nigerians and social media followers, as some have described him as a “good rider and sailing guy,” while others have described him as a “popular president” that everyone should follow.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

