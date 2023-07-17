Photos of President Tinubu arriving Abuja from Kenya after the African Union meeting.

Nigerian President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu returned to Abuja, Nigeria from Nairobi, Kenya, where he participated in the 5th Mid-Year coordination meeting of the African Union (AU).

President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe international Airport on Monday evening and was warmly welcomed by Senator George Akume, his Chief of Service Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Imo State Governor, Senator, Hope Uzodinma and former governor of Kano State, Ganduje.

Here are some photos of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu arriving Abuja from Nairobi, Kenya:

Sharing Photos of Presdient Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu arriving in Abuja on Monday, President Tinubu special assistant on social media, Daddy D.O tweeted: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrives Abuja after a successful outing at the 5th Mid-Yeaar Coordination Meeting of the AU…”

This tweet from Daddy D.O sharing Photos of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu arriving Abuja from Kenya has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have welcomed him back, while some have called him Idan.

Here are some screenshots of reactions:

