Photos Of President Muhammadu buhari Riding In The Blue Line Rail In Lagos State During Visit

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu buhari paid a two-day visit to Lagos state on Monday, 23rd of January 2023, for the Commissioning of some of the projects the Lagos state government recently built in the state.

One of such projects include the Blue Line Rail which is expected to commence operations soon in the state. Photos from the event, which include the Nigerian President riding in the Line Rail were shared on the official social media page of the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu.

Issuing a statement on the President’s presence in Lagos state for the commissioning of the Blue Line Rail, Sanwo Olu wrote: “The Lagos Blue Line Rail was also commissioned by His Excellency, President buhari today. This is the first phase of the Blue Line Rail, which is a 13 km stretch from Marina to Mile 2, covering 5 stations, and expected to transport 250,000 passengers daily.”

“The groundbreaking for the second phase was also done by His Excellency, who witnessed the signing of the contract which will cover a 14-kilometre stretch from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko. We took Mr. President on a train ride to experience firsthand our new rail system.”

“The development of our state’s audacious rail project was done to increase mobility and raise productivity to energise the economy. The ongoing construction on the Red Line, which extends 37km from Agbado to Ebute Metta is on course to be completed in due time.”

