Photos Of Police IGP Inspecting Newly Acquired Anti Riot Weapons, Vehicles And Other Equipment

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Nigerian Police Force recently completed a massive upgrade of its equipment in preparation for the upcoming presidential election. Photos of the newly acquired weapons and vehicles were shared on social media by the Force’s Public Relations Officer, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi. The new additions to their arsenal included water canons, armoured personnel carriers, and much more! This upgrade demonstrates that the Nigerian Police are serious about ensuring security and peace throughout the election period.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, recently inspected police equipment to ensure they are ready for their purpose. Photos of the inspection were shared on social media by Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who warned non-state actors that they should repent before they face the consequences of their actions. Let this be a lesson to those who intend to cause trouble in the country!

Check out the photos below.

“It is an honour to share the photos of IGP Usman Alkali Baba inspecting the newly acquired equipment, anti-riot weapons, APCs, Water Canons, and more. These will be distributed to commands and formations for use during the 2023 general elections in Nigeria. We are fully committed to providing a safe and secure environment during these crucial elections.

I take this opportunity to warn all non-state actors, criminals, and political thugs to sue for peace! It is our right as citizens of Nigeria to have peace, and we must protect it. Peace is paramount in this great nation!”

LadohArena (

)