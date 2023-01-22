Photos Of Peter Obi Addressing Christians And Muslims In Southern Kaduna

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, invaded Kafanchan, Southern Kaduna, earlier today, to much enthusiasm from the locals. According to a number of images and videos that have been circulating on social media, a sizable throng was seen welcoming the LP presidential candidate to the southern part of the state, which has recently had a number of religious crises.

Obi stopped by the Throne Room Ministry during his itinerary in southern Kaduna, where he addressed both Christians and Muslims in the same auditorium. Speaking to the spiritual leaders, Obi reiterates that race or religion shouldn’t be factors in the upcoming election. According to him, no other tribe that is not a member of the troubled area may be the cause of any security issues that may exist in a certain location.

Assuring that he will do the same if elected president, Obi also discussed how he left Anambra state in 2014 economically stronger than when he arrived.

PART 1: Peter Obi Held a TownHall Meeting with Religious Leaders in Kafanchan. PO gave the people of Southern Kaduna the hope for a New Nigeria. Watch and comment your thoughts below. #ObiDattiInKafanchan #PeterObi4President2023 pic.twitter.com/DERDdpG6IY — Jaypee (@JaypeeGeneral) January 21, 2023

