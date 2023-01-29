NEWS

Photos Of Obi Having Close Interactions With Citizens After Business Summit Surface Online

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 56 mins ago
0 337 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has been captured discussing with some Citizens who attended the south South business summit that went down in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Saturday

It is no longer news that the former governor of Anambra state attended the business gathering following his campaign outing In Borno state.

The rally in Borno had a mammoth crowd as supporters trooped out From The nooks and crannies of the state to render support to the labor party

However, he finally arrived at the business meeting in Port Harcourt where he engaged business tycoons and aspiring business entrepreneurs

During the meeting, he shared his plans with the audience on those things his government will put in place to help business people

Photos of him interacting with some of the attendees after the meeting have surfaced.

Kindy check out some pictures taken from the venue below

What are your thoughts on this article?

Bodeblogs (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 56 mins ago
0 337 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu Video In Ogun Was Manipulated, He Did Not Say Those Things They Claim He Said – Mariya Baba

14 mins ago

Inviting President To Come & Open Bridges Where Masses Are Hungry & Angry – Shehu Sani

42 mins ago

2023 Presidency: Shehu Of Borno Makes Appeals To Peter Obi Ahead Of The Election

49 mins ago

Buhari opposed Tinubu’s emergence, after Ahmad Lawan got rejected by APC Northern governors- Osuntokun

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button