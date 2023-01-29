Photos Of Obi Having Close Interactions With Citizens After Business Summit Surface Online

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has been captured discussing with some Citizens who attended the south South business summit that went down in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Saturday

It is no longer news that the former governor of Anambra state attended the business gathering following his campaign outing In Borno state.

The rally in Borno had a mammoth crowd as supporters trooped out From The nooks and crannies of the state to render support to the labor party

However, he finally arrived at the business meeting in Port Harcourt where he engaged business tycoons and aspiring business entrepreneurs

During the meeting, he shared his plans with the audience on those things his government will put in place to help business people

Photos of him interacting with some of the attendees after the meeting have surfaced.

Kindy check out some pictures taken from the venue below

What are your thoughts on this article?

Bodeblogs (

)