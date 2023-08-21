NEWS

Photos of Neo’s reaction to Kiddwaya’s eviction from the Big Brother Naija Show

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 54 mins ago
0 333 1 minute read

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Reality Tv Star, Kiddwaya was evicted from the ongoing season 8 of the Big Brother Naija, The “All Stars Edition” and the news came as a surprise to so many people including some of the housemates.

Kidd has been really entertaining ever since of the show and nobody was expecting his eviction today but unfortunately it happened and it’s definitely not a good one for the fans.

One talk about moment from the video of Kiddwaya’s eviction was Neo’s reaction to the news. Neo couldn’t believe that Kidd was evicted from the show as he had his mouth wide opened in disbelief. Click on the link below to watch the video.

The above video captured the moment when Ebuka announced Kiddwaya’s eviction from the show, immediately the reality tv star jumped up went to all his fellow housemates and gave them a hug before heading for the exit door.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 54 mins ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Classic and Unique Peplum Top Ladies Can Rock With Their Ankara Fabric

2 mins ago

Arévalo expected to win Guatemala’s presidential election; Torres losing ground

6 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Abdulsalami, Sultan visit Niger for last-minute talks with coup leaders, Release Abdulrasheed Bawa from custody –Falana

12 mins ago

Check Out Tiwa Savage’s Outstanding Fashion Styles Ladies Can Copy.

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button