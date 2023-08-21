Photos of Neo’s reaction to Kiddwaya’s eviction from the Big Brother Naija Show

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Reality Tv Star, Kiddwaya was evicted from the ongoing season 8 of the Big Brother Naija, The “All Stars Edition” and the news came as a surprise to so many people including some of the housemates.

Kidd has been really entertaining ever since of the show and nobody was expecting his eviction today but unfortunately it happened and it’s definitely not a good one for the fans.

One talk about moment from the video of Kiddwaya’s eviction was Neo’s reaction to the news. Neo couldn’t believe that Kidd was evicted from the show as he had his mouth wide opened in disbelief. Click on the link below to watch the video.

The above video captured the moment when Ebuka announced Kiddwaya’s eviction from the show, immediately the reality tv star jumped up went to all his fellow housemates and gave them a hug before heading for the exit door.

