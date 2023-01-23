Photos of large crowd of supporters from Obi/Datti Presidential campaign rally in Katsina State

Labour Party Presidential candidate Peter Obi was welcomed to Katsina State by a large crowd of supporters on Monday for Obi/Datti Presidential campaign rally.

The former Anambra State Governor has been busy visiting many states since INEC revealed that all the political parties that will be participating in the upcoming general election should start campaign, and he has also decided to visit Katsina State in the Northern Part of Nigeria.

Peter Obi and his running mate landed in Katsina State on Monday and they were received by a multitude of crowd who came to show them support.

Obi was excited to see a large crowd in his presidential rally in Katsina State and he appreciated them for their support.

Reacting after being welcomed by a large crowd of supporters in Katsina State, Peter Obi posted on his verified Twitter handle on Monday night that;

“My Campaign train landed in Katsina today for more fruitful political engagements with the people. Again, just like others, I am excited about the great potentials that exist in the state, and how they can contribute to the National Economy. Thank you Katsina for the warm reception.-PO.”

Photo credit: Twitter.

Content created and supplied by: c.nananews (via 50minds

News )

