Photos Of Large Crowd Of Supporters At The APC Presidential Campaign Rally Held Yesterday In Kebbi

The ruling party All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign train landed in Kebbi State yesterday as part of a means to start putting finishing touches to their electioneering campaign process ahead of the 2023 general election, which is now barely 13 days away.

The former Lagos State Governor landed in the State metropolis to meet with the good people of the State mainly to canvass for votes from the electorates, as he presented some of his action plans on what should be expected from their administration if voted into power.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu while addressing the mammoth of crowd in attendance for the big event promised to boost agriculture in the State as well as reviving their Argungu fishing festival among others.

The rally as held yesterday yet again witnessed a massive turn out of crowd as people came out in their large number to show their love and support for the Tinubu-Shettima candidacy on their mission of a renewed hope.

Here are some of the photos of the large crowd of supporters that witnessed the big event as held yesterday:

