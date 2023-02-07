NEWS

Photos Of Large Crowd Of Supporters At The APC Presidential Campaign Rally Held Yesterday In Katsina

The APC Presidential Campaign Rally held yesterday in Katsina State was a very big event which witnessed large number of supporters and mammoth of crowd, which have never been seen before since the party flagged off their campaign rally sometimes last year.

There was massive turn out of people at the campaign ground which was a good omen going forward for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was received with open arms.

In attendance for the big event was President Muhammadu Buhari who surfaced at the venue to show his support for his party flag bearer who has been doing quite an incredible job since the campaign rally was flagged off last year.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu then met with the good people of the State thereby made a couple of promises to them with some of the party manifestos also shared as blueprint, on what should be expected from their administration if elected into power come February 25.

Here are other pictures of the large number of supporters in attendance for the big event:

Photo Credit: Twitter

