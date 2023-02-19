Photos Of Large Crowd Of Supporters At The APC Presidential Campaign Rally Held Yesterday In Borno

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign train landed in Maiduguri Borno State yesterday for the grand finale of their electioneering campaign process ahead of next general election which is now barely a week to go.

The ruling party who has been doing quite an incredible job since they got their campaign rally flagged off sometimes last year in Jos Plateau State were able to end the race well, as the rally yesterday featured another massive and mind-blowing turn out of crowd which was indeed a heroic homecoming for the APC presidential running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Without any gainsaying, the large crowd seen yesterday could be said to be one of the largest ever seen since the campaign rally got flagged off, which was then a good omen going forward for the ruling party.

Large number of supporters and mammoth of crowd attended the big event as they welcomed the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu alongside his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima with warm reception and also received them with open arms.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as demanded by tradition met with the good people of the State by presenting to them some of what his administration has in plan for the betterment of every Nigerian if voted into power come February 25.

The rally was then a successful and eventful outing as people made their way to campaign ground from every part of the State to show their love and support in the Tinubu-Shettima mandate of a renewed hope.

