Photos Of Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi & His Vice As They Visit Dutse Palace

Peter Obi, the gubernatorial candidate for the Labour Party, and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, his running mate, recently made a condolence visit to the Palace of the Late Emir of Dutse, HRH Alhaji Mohammed Nuhu Sanusi 11. This was a recent event. The candidate for the Libertarian Party (LP) also offered prayers that those who were left behind would have the strength to cope with the loss of the late Emir.

Peter Obi posted images from their trip to his Twitter page, and he also said about it “A visit to the Dutse Palace in order to express sorrow and condolences to the family of the late Emir HRH Alhaji Mohammed Nuhu Sanusi II, the 3rd Emir of Dutse, who passed away recently. May God grant him eternal rest and give those who are left behind the strength to deal with the irreparable void he has left in their lives.”Have a look at the pictures.

The passing of the Emir of Dutse has been a source of great sorrow for the residents of Dutse and for all of Jigawa in general. He is considered to be one of the Emirs in Nigeria who has made significant contributions to the betterment of humanity. In addition, Governor Muhammad Abubakar of Jigawa state had made an official statement earlier expressing his condolences to the family.

Content created and supplied by: Curator23 (via 50minds

News )

