Photos: Nigerian Governors Who Have Constructed Flyovers During Their Tenure

In the entirety of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, there are a total of 36 state governors. It is important to emphasize the fact that the governor of a state is generally considered to be the most powerful political leader in that state. There have been numerous attempts by governors in Nigeria to solve the issue of traffic congestion in the country. This is one of the primary reasons why a lot of governors have built flyovers in their respective states. The two governors of Nigeria listed below are both responsible for the construction of a significant number of flyovers throughout their terms in office.

1. Governor Nyesom Wike

In the present administration, Nyesom Wike holds the position of executive governor of Rivers State, which is located in the South-South geopolitical zone of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. According to an article published by The Sun paper, Governor Wike has been responsible for awarding contracts for a total of 12 flyovers during the past few years. According to another article published by The Daily Trust, Governor Wike of Rivers State is responsible for the construction of 12 flyovers during his time in office.

2. Governor Dave Umahi

He is now serving as the governor of Ebonyi State, which is located in the South-East region of Nigeria’s political zone. During his tenure as governor of Ebonyi State, Umahi is said to have carried out a significant number of flyovers, as reported by the Vanguard .

