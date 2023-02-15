NEWS

Photos: Nigerian Governors Who Have Constructed Flyovers During Their Tenure

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 320 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the entirety of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, there are a total of 36 state governors. It is important to emphasize the fact that the governor of a state is generally considered to be the most powerful political leader in that state. There have been numerous attempts by governors in Nigeria to solve the issue of traffic congestion in the country. This is one of the primary reasons why a lot of governors have built flyovers in their respective states. The two governors of Nigeria listed below are both responsible for the construction of a significant number of flyovers throughout their terms in office.

1. Governor Nyesom Wike

In the present administration, Nyesom Wike holds the position of executive governor of Rivers State, which is located in the South-South geopolitical zone of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. According to an article published by The Sun paper, Governor Wike has been responsible for awarding contracts for a total of 12 flyovers during the past few years. According to another article published by The Daily Trust, Governor Wike of Rivers State is responsible for the construction of 12 flyovers during his time in office.

2. Governor Dave Umahi

He is now serving as the governor of Ebonyi State, which is located in the South-East region of Nigeria’s political zone. During his tenure as governor of Ebonyi State, Umahi is said to have carried out a significant number of flyovers, as reported by the Vanguard .

D1news (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Implementation Of Naira Policy Political-Wike; Atiku Will Win The Elections- Aniagwu

45 seconds ago

Today’s Headlines: ASUU Won’t Strike Under Me—Tinubu, I’m Stepping Stone To Igbo Presidency—Atiku

9 mins ago

Leaked Audio: Benjamin Hundeyin Reacts As APC Chieftain threaten Lagos Residents to Vote For APC

10 mins ago

Leaked Audio: Benjamin Hundeyin Reacts As APC Chieftain threaten Lagos Residents to Vote For Tinubu

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button