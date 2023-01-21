PHOTOS: Moment Residents Celebrate As Peter Obi’s Helicopter Was Spotted In Kafanchan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

When a helicopter carrying the presidential candidate was visible in the skies, Peter Obi’s fans and residents of Kafanchan in southern Kaduna flocked to the streets to celebrate.

Peter Obi arrived to a roadway that had already been closed off in celebration, thus images posted to Twitter show both young and old people celebrating.

As soon as he arrived, more people and labor party officials from the Southern Kaduna region came out in large numbers to greet him and his vice, Datti Baba Ahmed.

In recent months, Peter Obi has been traveling to the Northern states of Nigeria to solicit support and vote-getting efforts ahead of the election on February 25.

However, the astounding turnouts at his campaign rallies in Nigeria’s northern states are reportedly mind-boggling.

Peter Obi and the Labour Party have already come under fire for not having the right infrastructure in place to get the votes necessary for him to win the presidential election.

However, as Peter Obi’s mandate and that of his party grew across the entire country, the story has continued to change.

modulus123 (

)