Photos: Moment Peter Obi Arrives Duste, Jigawa State for his Presidential Campaign Rally

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, arrives in Dutse, Jigawa State for his presidential campaign rally and town hall meetings. He shares photos of his arrival in Jigawa State, on his verified Twitter account.

Below are photos of Peter Obi’s arrival in Dutse, Jigawa State.

The campaign rally which is a strategy of the Labour Party’s presidential Candidate, Peter Obi means of generating awareness in others to get the chance to become Nigeria’s next president in the forthcoming general election.

Photo of the Labour Party LP presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi.

According to peter Gregory Obi’s tweet on his verified Twitter account, he said, “Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed and I just arrived in Dutse, Jigawa State for today’s Presidential Rally and Town hall meetings.”

Below is a screenshot of his tweet.

