Photos: Moment Peter Obi Arrived in Yola for his Presidential Campaign Rally

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, arrives in Yola, Adamawa State for his presidential campaign rally and town hall meetings. He shares photos of his arrival in Adamawa State, on his verified Twitter account.

Below are photos of Peter Obi’s arrival in Yola, Adamawa State.

The campaign rally which is a strategy of the Labour Party’s presidential Candidate, Peter Obi means of generating awareness in others to get the chance to become Nigeria’s next president in the forthcoming general election.

Photo of the Labour Party LP presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi.

According to peter Gregory Obi’s tweet on his verified Twitter account, he said, “I just arrived in Adamawa for today’s Labour Party (LP), Presidential rally and town hall meetings. It’s a great pleasure to be here. — PO.”

