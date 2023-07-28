PHOTOS: Meet Northern Women Who Made President Tinubu’s Ministerial List

It is no more news that the President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, sent the list of ministerial nominees to the Senate on Thursday. However, seven women were on the list, where the southern part got five while the northern part got only two ministerial nominees.

However, in this article, I will be discussing about the two Northern women who made President Tinubu’s ministerial list.

Hannatu Musawa

Hannatu, a Nigerian politician and lawyer, hailed from Katsina State, the Northern part of Nigeria. She is the daughter of a veteran politician known as Alhaji Musa Musawa.

She is a former deputy spokesman of the All Progressive Congress presidential campaign council (PCC). Recently, she was appointed as Special Adviser (SA) on Culture and Entertainment Economy by Mr. President.

She obtained her first degree in Law from Buckingham University in the United Kingdom, UK. She attended the University of Cardiff where she obtained her master’s degree in the Legal Aspect of Marine Affairs. She also has a master’s degree in Oil and Gas Law from the University of Aberdeen.

In 2011, the qualified lawyer contested for the seat of House of Representatives in her home state.

Iman Suleiman Ibrahim

Iman, who hailed from Nasarawa State, is a politician and businesswoman. She obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from the University of Abuja, Nigeria.

From December 2020 to May 2021, the businesswoman held the office of Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons, NAPTIP.

During former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in 2021, she was appointed as the Honorable Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons.

Article credit: Daily Post Nigeria

So far, above are the only two women from Northern Nigeria listed on the 28 people nominated for President Tinubu’s ministers.

Kindly share your thoughts with us in the comment section.

Turaremedia (

)