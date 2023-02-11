Photos: Massive Crowd Welcome Peter Obi With Loud Cheers In Lagos State Rally.

There were massive crowd as Mr Peter Obi, the labour party presidential candidate is set do his campaign in Lagos State. Peter Obi was welcomed with loud cheers from his ‘Obidient’ supporters.

Source: Channel Tv

The former governor of Anambra State made a stop at Alaba International Market in Lagos state ahead of town hall and Campaign rally at Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS.

According to the tweets made by Peter Obi via his Twitter handle, “We just arrived at the Alaba International Market to an awesome reception. We are pondering what the rally will be like. Labour Party is finishing strong. Salute to all Obidients and the Nigerian youths”.

Peter Obi who was a member of the People’s Democratic Party has gained so many Supporters especially the youths, since he joined the presidential race. Obi Left People’s Democratic Party and defected to Labour Party on May 2023 after quiting from PDP primary election.

Content created and supplied by: Immacul5045 (via 50minds

News )

