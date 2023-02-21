Photos: Massive Crowd Awaits Tinubu At The Teslim Balogun Stadium Ahead Of The APC Rally.

Supporters of the ruling All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu have gathered at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Surulere. The All Progressive Congress presidential campaign council is expected to hold it’s Mega rally in Lagos State today, which was governed by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu some years back.

In a series of pictures shared by the Channel TV, crowd were seen gathering in the stadium holding APC flags as a way of showing their support for their former governor.

There is no doubt that residents of Lagos will come out massively to support Tinubu as he did wonderfully well in developing the state. During his tenure as Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu made life easier for Legosians.

Tinubu has gained the Supports of Nigerians since his Political ambitions of becoming the president of Federal Republic of Nigeria. He has revealed his plans in making Nigeria a better place and in tackling insecurity.

Content created and supplied by: Immacul5045 (via 50minds

News )

#Photos #Massive #Crowd #Awaits #Tinubu #Teslim #Balogun #Stadium #Ahead #APC #RallyPhotos: Massive Crowd Awaits Tinubu At The Teslim Balogun Stadium Ahead Of The APC Rally. Publish on 2023-02-21 13:11:19