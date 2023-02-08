Photos: Mammoth Crowd As Atiku Holds Presidential Campaign In Bauchi, Receives APC Defectors

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As part of effort to preach the gospel of its candidate to Nigerians ahead of 2023 general election, the People’s Democratic Party has taken its presidential campaign train to Bauchi State on Tuesday.

The rally which was held at the spacious stadium located in the state was witnessed by an intimidating crowd of jubilant supporters who came out to show their solidarity to the party’s flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar and the party.

Atiku is one of the leading presidential candidates jostling to succeed president Muhammadu Buhari in May 29th and has been consistent in moving round the country to canvass for votes and reel out his promises to Nigerians.

The Bauchi’s rally is one of the several successful rallies organised by the PDP campaign council that has confirmed that Atiku is one of the strong contenders for the plum job.

The turn out however was not a surprise. One of the PDP governors, Bala Muhammed is a strong ally of the former vice president and also top member of his campaign council.

His influence and grip over the state explains the rationale behind the mammoth crowd that visited the rally on Tuesday.

Below is the pictures from the campaign ground:

