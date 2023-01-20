PHOTOS: Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi Arrives In Jos Ahead Of The LP Rally.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mr. Peter Obi who happens to be the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has recently posted a few photos on his official Twitter page, which has caused the reactions of over a thousand fans and followers. In the photos, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi was seen with his campaign team as they arrived in Jos ahead of the Labour Party’s Presidential rally.

Mr. Peter Obi never failed to accompany the photos with a write-up as he said, “I just arrived the beautiful city of Jos. Looking forward to a pleasant stay.”

Many people who saw this were amazed by what they saw as they commended Peter Obi on how often he updates his social media accounts with photos of his whereabouts, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what they saw.

Ever since he became the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has been making waves on social media as his followers keeps increasing on a daily basis, which has been of great benefit to him.

What are your thoughts and opinions on this? Kindly share them with us as we will be expecting your feedback on this.

Bettertainment (

)