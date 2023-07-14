Photos: Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi Pays A Courtesy Visit To Senator Kashim Shettima In Abuja

On 13th July, 2023 the former Emir of Kano and also the current Khalifa of Tijjaniyyah Sufi Movement of Nigeria, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi || paid a courtesy visit to the former Governor of Borno State and also the current Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa in State House, Abuja, Nigeria.

The former Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi || along with Khalifa Sheikh Aliyu Ahmed Abdulfatahi pay a courtesy visit to the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima. During his visit to the Vice President of Nigeria at the Presidential Villa, Khalifa Muhammadu Sunusi || also exchanged greetings with new National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, Chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the Governor of Borno State, Professor Umaru Babagana Zullum at the State House in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima with the former Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi || and Khalifa Sheikh Aliyu Ahmed Abdulfatahi.

Source: Kano Ta Dabo Tumbingiwa Via Facebook.

