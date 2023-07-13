Photos: Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II Pays A Courtesy Visit To Ambassador Of France To Nigeria.

On 13th July, 2023 the former Emir of Kano and also the current Khalifa of Tijjaniyyah Sufi Movement of Nigeria, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi || paid a courtesy visit to the Ambassador of France to Nigeria at the French Embassy in Abuja Nigeria.

The former Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi || along with Honorable Garba Diso and some of his allies pay a courtesy visit to the Ambassador of France to Nigeria at the French Embassy. Upon arrival, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi || was received by the France Ambassador to Nigeria in Abuja.

Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi || is a Nigerian diplomat, banker, economic and a philanthropist. He was the 14th Emir of Kano from the Fulani Sullubawa Clan before he was dethroned by the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Khalifa Muhammadu Sunusi || also served as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria under the administration of the former President of Nigeria. Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

Source: Kano Ta Dabo Tumbingiwa Via Facebook.

