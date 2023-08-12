Photos: Inspector General Of Police, Kayode Pays A Courtesy Visit To Emir Of Kano, Alh. Aminu Ado.

NoOn 11th Au﻿gust, 2023 the Inspector General of the Nigerian Police, Kayode Egbotekun paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero at his palace in Kano State, Nigeria.

The Inspector General of the Nigerian Police, Kayode Egbotekun along with some of his allies pay a courtesy visit to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero at his palace in Kano State. Upon arrival, Kayode Egbotekun was received by Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero along with some of his cabinet members at his palace in Kano State.

During his speech, the 15th of Kano from the Fulani Sullubawa Clan, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero appreciates and acknowledges the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbotekun for his visit to Kano State. He also commended the Inspector General of Police for all the good work he has been achieving toward maintaining peace and unity in the country.

Source: Ikirimatu Sulaiman Mustapha Via Facebook.

