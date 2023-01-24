NEWS

Photos: I Just Ended A Consultation with Monarchs In Delta State – Atiku Abubakar

The presidential candidate of the people’s Democratic Party has ended a consultation with monarchs in Delta State under the auspices of the Delta State Council of traditional rulers. Atiku who revealed this on his verified facebook page extended his sincere appreciation to the council for finding time to honour the gathering with their presence.

He wrote “I just ended a consultation with monarchs in Delta State under the auspices of the Delta State Council of Traditional rulers. On behalf of my team, I wish to wish to extend my sincere appreciation to the council for finding time to honour the gathering with their presence and For their generous blessings to our mission to recover Nigeria – AA

It was recalled earlier that Atiku met with members of the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional rulers before proceeding to the venue of his rally in Yenegoa, where he extended a special appreciation to the chairman of the Council.

