Photos: I Have Just Landed In Awka For Eke Awka Market Road Walk – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has landed in Awka for road work. Peter Obi revealed this on his verified facebook page noting that he was welcomed by the Labour Party candidate for the Anambra Central Senatorial zone, Sen. Victor Umeh

“I have just landed in Awka for Eke Awka market road walk. I was welcomed by the the Labour Party candidate for the Anambra Central Senatorial zone, Send Victor Umeh and other party stakeholders” he wrote.

In the pictures shared by Peter Obi, he was accompanied by senator Victor Umeh and other members of Labour Party presidential Campaign council.

The pictures has caused a lot of reactions from Facebook handlers as they hailed Obi for his boldness to contest for presidency and vowed to vote for him.

Origbakpo Chris wrote, “May Saturday come fast I can’t wait to vote for you”

Another Facebook user identified as Felix Obinna Wisdom wrote, “Oh Lord let your will be done”

Content created and supplied by: Immacul5045 (via 50minds

News )

