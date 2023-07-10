(PHOTOS): How Lagos State Taskforce dislodged traders, removed kiosks under Apongbon Bridge

Following outcry about the activities of illegal traders and hoodlums under the Apongbon Bridge, the Lagos State Taskforce has carried out a raid in the area, dislodging the traders and removing their kiosks.

Apongbon under bridge has always been in the news following a deluge of traders in alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and others who had turned the under bridge into a market while some hoodlums have turned the place into a hideout.

So, on Monday, the enforcement team of the Taskforce swooped on the traders, removing their various kiosks and ordering the traders to vacate the bridge.

(Caption): Scenes under the Apongbon Bridge during the exercise on Monday, as posted by the Taskforce.

Chairman of the Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who led the team, said the decision to remove the kiosk following the unnecessary cluster of traders under the bridge, adding that it was also to forestall any environmental mishap that may occur.

The Taskforce announced the raid on its Facebook wall, adding that the government would not allow a repeat of what occurred to the Eko Bridge which was gutted by fire last year allegedly as a result of activities that were going on under the bridge.

Below is the screenshot of the statement by the Taskforce on the matter:

