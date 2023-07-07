NEWS

Photos: Hon. Abbas Tajuddeen Pays A Courtesy Visit To Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso At His Residence.

On 6th July, 2023 the newly elected Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Honorable Tajuddeen Abbas paid a courtesy visit to the former Governor of Kano State and also the Presidential Candidate of the just concluded 2023 General Election from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso at his residence in Abuja, Nigeria.

The newly elected Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Honorable Tajudeen Abbas was accompanied by the Deputy Minority Leader of the 10th House of Representatives, Honorable Aliyu Sani Madaki, Honorable Mukhtar Yarima to pay a courtesy visit to the former Governor of Kano State and also the National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso at his residence in Abuja.

During his speech, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso appreciates and acknowledges Honorable Abbas Tajuddeen for his visit to his residence. He also congratulates him on his position as the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

Credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso PhD, FNSE Via Facebook.

