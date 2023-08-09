Photos: Governor Umaru Dikko Leads Security Agencies To Arrest Thugs Disturbing The City Of Katsina

On 8th August, 2023 the Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Umaru Dikko Radda lead the security joint task forces to arrest thugs and hoodlums that are disturbing the city of Katsina State.

The Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Umaru Dikko Radda lead the security joint task forces around 10 to 11 o’clock on the night of Tuesday to arrest thugs and hoodlums that are disturbing the city of Katsina State. The operation was carried out along Sabuwar Unguwa, S. Pipe, Dan Hako, Kofar Guga, Rahamawa and other areas that are being disturbed by thugs. These thugs are referred to as “Yan Daba” that are specialize in snatching phones, armed robbery and other criminal acts.

It is part of the promises that the Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Umaru Dikko Radda made to the good people of Katsina State during his campaign to bring an end to all the criminal acts of thugs in the State.

Source: Isah Miqdad AD Saude Via Facebook.

Mammanbala2020 (

)