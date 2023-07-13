NEWS

Photos: Gov Of Niger, Umaru Bago Pays A Courtesy Visit To Vice President Of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima

On 12th July, 2023 the former member House of Representatives of the Chanchaga Federal Constituency and also the current Governor of Niger State, Umaru Mohammed Bago paid a courtesy visit to the former Governor of Borno State and also the current Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa in State House, Abuja, Nigeria.

The Governor of Niger State, Honorable Umaru Mohammed Bago along with some of his allies to pay a courtesy visit to the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima in State House. Upon arrival, Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago was received by Senator Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa in State House, Abuja.

During his speech, the Governor of Niger State, Honorable Umaru Bago emphasized that his Government will continue to advocate for support and cooperation from the Federal Government on initiatives that are important for the development and progress of Niger State.

Credit: Umar Muhammad Bago Via Facebook.

