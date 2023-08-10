Photos: Gov Of Nasarawa, Engr. Sule Pays A Courtesy Visit To APC Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

On 9th August, 2023 the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi Sule paid a courtesy visit to the former Governor of Kano State and also the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at his office in Abuja, Nigeria. ﻿

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi Sule along with some of his allies pay a courtesy visit to the former Governor of Kano State and also the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at his office in Abuja. Upon arrival, Engineer Abdullahi Sule was received by Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at his office in Abuja, Nigeria.

During his speech, the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje appreciates and acknowledges the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi Sule for his visit. He also commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for all the merit work he has been doing towards the development and progress of the country.

Source: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR Via Facebook.

Mammanbala2020 (

)