Photos: Gov Of Kano, Engr Abba Kabir Pays A Courtesy Visit To National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu

On 13th July, 2023 the Governor of Kano State, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf paid a courtesy visit to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu at his office in the Presidential Villa, Abuja Nigeria.

During his speech, The Governor of Kano State, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf appreciates and acknowledges Malam Nuhu Ribadu on his appointment as the new National Security Adviser of the country, and wishes him success towards his new journey as the National Security Adviser of Nigeria. He also discussed State and National issues with Malam Nuhu Ribadu.

Source: Abba Kabir Yusuf Via Facebook.

