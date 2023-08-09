Photos: Gov Of Kano, Abba Kabir Receives British High Commissioner To Nigeria, Mr. Richard Montgomery In Kano

On 8th August, 2023 the Governor of Kano State, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf received the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Richard Montgomery at the Kano State Government House in Kano State in Kano State, Nigeria.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Richard Montgomery along with some of the members of the British Embassy in Nigeria pay a courtesy visit to the Governor of Kano State, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf at the Kano State Government House. Upon arrival, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Richard Montgomery was received by Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf and some of the Senior Staff of the Kano State Government in Kano State.

During his speech, the Governor of Kano State, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf appreciates and acknowledges the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Richard Montgomery for his familiarization visit to Kano State. The Governor also discussed different avenues for collaboration between the Kano State and the United Kingdom in terms of education, climate change and other sectors.

Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf Via Facebook.

