Photos From The Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Rally Held Today In Gombe State

The ruling party All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign train landed today in Gombe State as part of the plans to keep canvassing votes from the electorates with the next general presidential election now barely 12 days away.

The APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was given a warm and heroic welcome from large crowd of supporters and mammoth of crowd just like it was one day ago while he visited Kebbi State.

The campaign rally was yet an eventful one for the former Lagos State Governor as people of the State turned out in their massive number to show their love and support for the Tinubu-Shettima mandate on their mission of a renewed hope.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as tradition demands met with the good people of the State in attendance as he made some couple of promises on what should be expected from his administration if voted into power come 25th of February.

The large number of supporters in attendance for the big event proved to be a good omen and positive pointer going forward for the ruling party candidate who has established himself as one of the leading front-runners in the presidential race.

