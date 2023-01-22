Photos From The People’s Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Rally Held Yesterday In Niger State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The ruling opposition People’s Democratic Party held their presidential campaign rally yesterday at Minna, Niger State as part of their electioneering campaign process ahead of the February 25th poll.

The PDP Presidential Candidate and former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar alongside his running mate Governor Ifeanyichukwu Okowa were given warm and heroic welcome from the good people of the State.

Upon landing at the State, they visited the palace of the Emir of Minna His Royal Highness Alhaji Umar Bahago who received them with open arms complemented with a warm reception accorded to the visiting team.

Shortly after this, they headed to the campaign ground where large number of supporters were already waiting for their arrival which as such made the rally an eventful one for the former Vice President, who shared some of their party manifestos with the electorates coupled with some of what should be expected from their administration if voted into office.

