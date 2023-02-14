Photos From PDP’s Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Rally Held Today In Enugu State

The ruling opposition People’s Democratic Party Presidential Campaign train landed in Enugu State today at the Michael Okpara Square, as a means to continue putting finishing touches to every of their electioneering campaign process ahead of the February 25th poll.

The former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was live in the Coal City to meet with the good people of the State with a means to canvass for votes from them.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar alongside his running mate Governor Ifeanyichukwu Okowa then shared with the large number of supporters and mammoth of crowd some of their action plans on a mission to recover Nigeria, which was seen as a blueprint on what should be expected from their administration if voted into power.

The campaign rally was an eventful and successful one which featured and experienced a large turn out of people who converged at the venue of the rally from different part of the State.

This was a good omen going forward for the former Vice President as the whole town seemed to be in compliance with the Atiku-Okowa candidacy and mandate.

Some of the other pictures from the big event as held today could be seen below:

