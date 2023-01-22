Photos From Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Rally Held Yesterday In Southern Kaduna, Kafanchan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Gregory Obi was live yesterday during the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Rally held in Southern Kaduna.

The Labour Party which is now gradually becoming the third force among the leading political parties ahead of the next general election in Nigeria held their campaign rally yesterday, as they continue their Northern campaign since they got it flagged off few days ago in Kaduna State at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium.

The event was such an eventful one for the former Governor of Anambra State alongside his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed who were given heroic welcome by the mammoth of crowd and large number of supporters in attendance.

Peter Obi during the event gave a re-assurance on their mission to build a new Nigeria and as such solicit for support from the electorates with some of their party manifestos shared, in regard to what should be expected from their administration if voted into power come February 25th.

Some of the other pictures from the big event could be seen below:

Photo Credit: Twitter

